Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Raised to $142.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BFAM. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

BFAM stock opened at $128.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.45. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $71.65 and a 12-month high of $136.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.39.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $670.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.17 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total transaction of $85,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Jason Janoff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $682,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,989.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total value of $85,136.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,710 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $54,890,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

