Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.47 and last traded at $47.49. Approximately 3,361,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 15,897,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.79.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $95.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 44,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 16,069 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 47,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,838,000. Counterweight Ventures LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.2% during the second quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 26,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

