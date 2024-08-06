British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,693,618 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 4,814,149 shares.The stock last traded at $34.53 and had previously closed at $35.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On British American Tobacco

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,660,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 139,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

About British American Tobacco

(Get Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.