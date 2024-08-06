Brokerages Set Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target at $78.20

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.00.
COLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.
COLM opened at $78.21 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $87.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.44 and its 200-day moving average is $80.11.
Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.37 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 29.27%.
Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.
