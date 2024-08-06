Brokerages Set Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target at $78.20

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

COLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 11,725.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 174.8% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COLM opened at $78.21 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $87.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.44 and its 200-day moving average is $80.11.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.37 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

