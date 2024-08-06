Brokerages Set EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) PT at $270.28

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $270.28.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPAM. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $184,713,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,850,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 372.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,627,000 after acquiring an additional 375,439 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,017,000 after acquiring an additional 264,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $663,080,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAM opened at $202.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.31. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $169.43 and a 12 month high of $317.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

