Brokerages Set EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) PT at $270.28

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $270.28.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPAM. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.
View Our Latest Analysis on EPAM
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems
EPAM Systems Stock Down 3.3 %
NYSE EPAM opened at $202.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.31. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $169.43 and a 12 month high of $317.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.45.
EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About EPAM Systems
EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EPAM Systems
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- From Tokyo to Wall Street: Japan’s Market Impact on U.S. Stocks
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Arm Holdings: Does the 42% Drop Signal an AI Buying Opportunity?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Texas Roadhouse Stampedes On EPS Beat as Comp Sales Surge 9.3%
Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.