Brokerages Set Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Price Target at $92.87

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.87.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Pentair from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Pentair alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Pentair

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

Institutional Trading of Pentair

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David A. /Wi Jones 2,004 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 24.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 45,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Pentair by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Pentair by 2,422.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 23,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of PNR opened at $81.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. Pentair has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.45.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

About Pentair

(Get Free Report

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.