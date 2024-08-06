Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.15. 694,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,964. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.46. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $33.52.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

