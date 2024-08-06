Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.554 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

