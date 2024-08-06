Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,663,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,445,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Brown & Brown by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,236,000 after purchasing an additional 865,082 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $49,598,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 339.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 648,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,118,000 after acquiring an additional 500,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of BRO traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,350. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.73 and a 1-year high of $103.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.40.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

