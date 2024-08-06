Calix (NYSE:CALX) & KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) Critical Contrast

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) and Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KORE Group and Calix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORE Group $286.61 million 0.18 -$167.04 million ($9.40) -0.33 Calix $953.02 million 2.48 $29.33 million $0.31 116.58

Calix has higher revenue and earnings than KORE Group. KORE Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Calix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORE Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Calix 0 2 4 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for KORE Group and Calix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

KORE Group currently has a consensus target price of $14.70, indicating a potential upside of 377.27%. Calix has a consensus target price of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.60%. Given KORE Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe KORE Group is more favorable than Calix.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.5% of KORE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of Calix shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of KORE Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of Calix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

KORE Group has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calix has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KORE Group and Calix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORE Group -57.97% -123.65% -14.99% Calix 0.52% 4.17% 3.34%

Summary

Calix beats KORE Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the business market. The company's products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services. It serves customers in healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing sectors. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Calix

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services. The company provides Calix Cloud platform, a role-based analytics platform comprising Calix Engagement Cloud, Calix Service Cloud, and Calix Operations Cloud, which are configurable to display role-based insights and enable BSPs to anticipate and target new revenue-generating services and applications through mobile application, such as CommandIQ for residents and CommandWorx for businesses; Calix Intelligent Access EDGE, an access network solution for automated and intelligent networks; and Calix Revenue EDGE, a premises solution for subscriber managed services. It also offers SmartLife managed services, including SmartHome managed services and applications to enhance, operate and secure the connected experience of subscribers in their home; SmartTown managed services that reimagine community Wi-Fi as a ubiquitous, secure, and managed experience across a BSP's footprint; and SmartBiz managed services that address the business networking and productivity needs of business owners with an all-in-one managed service. In addition, the company provides Wi-Fi systems under GigaSpire and GigaPro brands to be ready for deployment as a complete subscriber experience solution for BSP's residential and business subscribers. It offers its products through its direct sales force and resellers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

