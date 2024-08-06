Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Up 4%

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.52 and last traded at $38.36. Approximately 2,192,286 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 4,404,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.90.

CCJ has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 97.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,590,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $1,327,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after buying an additional 81,599 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

