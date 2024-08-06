Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Roth Mkm from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Camping World from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camping World from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Get Camping World alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWH

Camping World Stock Up 0.2 %

CWH traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $20.07. The company had a trading volume of 830,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -499.88 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.76. Camping World has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Camping World’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Camping World will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,249.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Camping World by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 157,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 18,415 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Camping World by 5.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Camping World by 142.1% during the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 35,779 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth $1,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.