Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $140.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CAMT. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Camtek from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities lowered Camtek from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Camtek from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.75.

Camtek stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,905. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.10. Camtek has a 12 month low of $44.08 and a 12 month high of $140.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Camtek had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Camtek will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at $55,026,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Camtek in the first quarter worth about $13,964,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,704,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in shares of Camtek by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 261,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 141,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 284,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 90,608 shares during the period. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

