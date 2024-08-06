Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$60.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CNQ. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$113.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$114.00 to C$57.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$90.88.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$46.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$38.90 and a 1-year high of C$56.49. The stock has a market cap of C$49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$59.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$84.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

In related news, Senior Officer Victor Clinton Darel sold 2,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.80, for a total transaction of C$236,012.98. In other news, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.43, for a total value of C$181,612.50. Also, Senior Officer Victor Clinton Darel sold 2,252 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.80, for a total value of C$236,012.98. Insiders sold 6,003 shares of company stock worth $417,729 in the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

