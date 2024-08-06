Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Increased to C$35.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CU
Canadian Utilities Trading Down 0.6 %
About Canadian Utilities
Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Utilities
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.