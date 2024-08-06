Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Increased to C$35.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.00.

CU stock traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$32.76. The company had a trading volume of 287,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,347. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$30.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of C$28.13 and a 12 month high of C$33.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

