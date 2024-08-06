Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.49

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$43.49 and last traded at C$43.07, with a volume of 167696 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPX shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ATB Capital increased their target price on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$46.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.652 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. This is a boost from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is 47.04%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 2,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.38, for a total value of C$98,577.10. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

