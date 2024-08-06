Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Given New GBX 75 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Capital & Regional (LON:CAL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 65 ($0.83) to GBX 75 ($0.96) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of LON CAL traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 65 ($0.83). The company had a trading volume of 35,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,534. The firm has a market capitalization of £146.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,269.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.68. Capital & Regional has a twelve month low of GBX 48.88 ($0.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 68.60 ($0.88). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 63.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Capital & Regional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30,000.00%.

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of tailored in-town community shopping centres.

