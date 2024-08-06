Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) versus X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Head-To-Head Survey

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Streaming and X Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Streaming -4,304.96% -5.77% -5.56% X Financial 25.18% 21.60% 11.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of X Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Carbon Streaming shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of X Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Carbon Streaming has a beta of -64.08, suggesting that its share price is 6,508% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X Financial has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Carbon Streaming and X Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Streaming $1.17 million 26.94 -$35.50 million ($1.47) -0.41 X Financial $678.16 million 0.30 $167.16 million $3.54 1.19

X Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Streaming. Carbon Streaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than X Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Carbon Streaming and X Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Streaming 0 1 0 0 2.00 X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

X Financial beats Carbon Streaming on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corporation a carbon credit streaming and royalty company focused on creating shareholder value primarily through the acquisition and sale of carbon credits. It provides capital to carbon projects globally, primarily by entering into or acquiring streaming, royalty or royalty-like arrangements for the purchase of carbon credits. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan. The company also offers Xiaoying housing loan, a home equity loan product for property owners; investment products through Xiaoying wealth management platform, such as loans, money market, and insurance products; and loan facilitation services to other platforms. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

