CareCloud (CCLD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect CareCloud to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. CareCloud has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 42.92% and a negative return on equity of 73.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CareCloud to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLD traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.92. 7,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,284. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark lifted their target price on CareCloud from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CareCloud

About CareCloud

(Get Free Report)

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.