Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CARV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,761. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69. Carver Bancorp has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $9.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

About Carver Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carver Bancorp stock. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CARV Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Calton & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Carver Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

