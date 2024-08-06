Casper Price Down 15.8% This Week (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 6th. Casper has a total market cap of $182.47 million and $4.31 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Casper has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Casper Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,801,216,758 coins and its circulating supply is 12,202,823,162 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,799,689,497 with 12,201,367,293 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01486848 USD and is up 5.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $7,864,258.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

