Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Given New $218.00 Price Target at Barclays

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $194.00 to $218.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CBOE has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $193.33.

CBOE traded up $1.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $198.00. 1,589,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.75 and a 200 day moving average of $180.82. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,074,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total value of $466,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,676.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,065 shares of company stock worth $3,145,291. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,557,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,274,000 after acquiring an additional 16,224 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 835,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,037,000 after acquiring an additional 35,336 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 66.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 617,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,934,000 after acquiring an additional 246,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 526,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,998,000 after acquiring an additional 85,433 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

