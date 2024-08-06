CCL Industries (CCL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.00 per share for the quarter.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.75 billion.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

CCL Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.

Featured Stories

