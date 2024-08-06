Celestia (TIA) Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Celestia (TIA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last week, Celestia has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Celestia has a market capitalization of $709.20 million and approximately $99.61 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celestia token can now be bought for $5.03 or 0.00008924 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,061,369,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,061,150,684.931289 with 202,194,212.681289 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 4.9557213 USD and is up 14.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 211 active market(s) with $220,119,137.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

