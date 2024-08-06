Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 432.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $11,147,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 373.5% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.93.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $362.54. 583,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,017. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $305.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.59. The company has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

