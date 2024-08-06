Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,182 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $7,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 682 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 373,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,238,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 897.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,599 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after buying an additional 67,122 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.09.

NYSE:LNG traded up $4.23 on Tuesday, reaching $176.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,226. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.67. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.31 and a 12-month high of $184.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

