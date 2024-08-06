Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Performance
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,950. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a market cap of $108.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.50. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $4.39.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.62%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is -117.65%.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.
