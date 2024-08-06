Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (REFI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Price Performance
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $290.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.80. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $17.65.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.34%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 94.47%.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.
