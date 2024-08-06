China Automotive Systems (CAAS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.39 million during the quarter. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.82%.

Shares of NASDAQ CAAS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.66. 14,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,497. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60. China Automotive Systems has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.48 million, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 87.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts.

