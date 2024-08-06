Christopher Scott Buchanan Sells 10,229 Shares of Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) Stock

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 10,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $16,366.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher Scott Buchanan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 4,103 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $6,893.04.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 8,443 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $14,353.10.

On Monday, June 3rd, Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 20,000 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $38,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 12,875 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $23,561.25.

Bitcoin Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTM traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.35. Bitcoin Depot Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bitcoin Depot ( NASDAQ:BTM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $138.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. Bitcoin Depot had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 483.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bitcoin Depot Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Institutional Trading of Bitcoin Depot

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bitcoin Depot by 7.6% during the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 699,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its stake in Bitcoin Depot by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 602,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 212,000 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

Further Reading

