Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.58.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.32. 1,723,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,963. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $110.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.55 and a 200 day moving average of $103.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,179.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,922 shares of company stock valued at $24,543,768 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.