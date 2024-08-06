Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sees Large Volume Increase

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 734,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 320% from the previous session’s volume of 174,792 shares.The stock last traded at $10.81 and had previously closed at $10.80.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70.

Get Churchill Capital Corp VII alerts:

Institutional Trading of Churchill Capital Corp VII

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 22.2% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Finally, Ampfield Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.