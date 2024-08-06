CIBC Increases ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$51.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.43% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACO.X. Scotiabank upped their price objective on ATCO from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$50.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATCO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.58.
In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 59,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$42.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,486,400.00. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.
