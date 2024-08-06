Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Given New $31.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CNK. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cinemark from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.60.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cinemark

Cinemark Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:CNK traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.20. 4,568,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.20.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.74 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 0.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 122,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 5.9% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.