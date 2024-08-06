Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at B. Riley

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CLAR has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm cut shares of Clarus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. Roth Capital lowered shares of Clarus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clarus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.33.

Clarus Stock Performance

Shares of CLAR traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $4.48. 470,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,477. Clarus has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $171.58 million, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.28 million. Clarus had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Clarus by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 549,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 214,183 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC boosted its holdings in Clarus by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 185,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Clarus by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 98,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 33,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Clarus by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 90,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 37,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Featured Articles

