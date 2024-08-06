Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NET. UBS Group upgraded Cloudflare from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.29.

NET stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,439,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,129. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.47 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $53.88 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.28.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.11 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $2,196,364.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,166,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,001,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 28,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $2,151,272.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,285,566.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $2,196,364.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,166,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,001,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 653,826 shares of company stock valued at $50,848,018. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 8.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,722,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,632,000 after buying an additional 412,864 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,128,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,685,000 after purchasing an additional 584,566 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,836,000 after buying an additional 1,597,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $221,858,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

