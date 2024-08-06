Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $356.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Clover Health Investments Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CLOV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,985,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,435,662. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. Clover Health Investments has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $938.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.10.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

