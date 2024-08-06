Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Trading Down 3.8%

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.69 and last traded at $8.79. Approximately 15,575 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,607,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COGT has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Cogent Biosciences Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.71.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COGT. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 355.0% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 234.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Stories

