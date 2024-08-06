Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Colliers International Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.83.

Shares of CIGI stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.01. The company had a trading volume of 91,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.95 and a 200-day moving average of $116.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.32 and a beta of 1.50. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $83.38 and a 12-month high of $140.52.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 575.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 3,377.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 252.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

