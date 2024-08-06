Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) EVP Patrick A. Luis Sells 1,650 Shares

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) EVP Patrick A. Luis sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $31,960.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Community West Bancshares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CWBC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,218. The stock has a market cap of $353.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96. Community West Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Community West Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Community West Bancshares from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Community West Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Community West Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community West Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWBC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community West Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWBC. Black Maple Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 17,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,770,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.