Comparing Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) & Fenikso (OTCMKTS:LEKOF)

Fenikso (OTCMKTS:LEKOF – Get Free Report) and Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fenikso and Permian Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Fenikso alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fenikso N/A N/A -$15.40 million N/A N/A Permian Resources $3.12 billion 3.32 $476.31 million $1.10 12.23

Permian Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Fenikso.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

91.8% of Permian Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Permian Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Fenikso and Permian Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fenikso N/A N/A N/A Permian Resources 13.90% 11.43% 7.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fenikso and Permian Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fenikso 0 0 0 0 N/A Permian Resources 0 2 13 1 2.94

Permian Resources has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 52.42%. Given Permian Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Permian Resources is more favorable than Fenikso.

Risk and Volatility

Fenikso has a beta of 22.87, meaning that its stock price is 2,187% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permian Resources has a beta of 4.37, meaning that its stock price is 337% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Permian Resources beats Fenikso on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fenikso

(Get Free Report)

Fenikso Limited does not have significant operations. It was previously engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was formerly known as Lekoil Limited. Fenikso Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

About Permian Resources

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Centennial Resource Development, Inc. and changed its name to Permian Resources Corporation in September 2022. Permian Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Fenikso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fenikso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.