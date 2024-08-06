Comparing Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) & Fenikso (OTCMKTS:LEKOF)

Fenikso (OTCMKTS:LEKOF – Get Free Report) and Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Fenikso and Permian Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fenikso
|N/A
|N/A
|-$15.40 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Permian Resources
|$3.12 billion
|3.32
|$476.31 million
|$1.10
|12.23
Permian Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Fenikso.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Profitability
This table compares Fenikso and Permian Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fenikso
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Permian Resources
|13.90%
|11.43%
|7.23%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fenikso and Permian Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fenikso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Permian Resources
|0
|2
|13
|1
|2.94
Permian Resources has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 52.42%. Given Permian Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Permian Resources is more favorable than Fenikso.
Risk and Volatility
Fenikso has a beta of 22.87, meaning that its stock price is 2,187% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permian Resources has a beta of 4.37, meaning that its stock price is 337% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Permian Resources beats Fenikso on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Fenikso
Fenikso Limited does not have significant operations. It was previously engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was formerly known as Lekoil Limited. Fenikso Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.
About Permian Resources
Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Centennial Resource Development, Inc. and changed its name to Permian Resources Corporation in September 2022. Permian Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
