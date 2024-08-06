COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) PT Lowered to $48.00

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CMPS has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

CMPS traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $7.07. The company had a trading volume of 307,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,635. The company has a market capitalization of $483.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 15.23, a quick ratio of 15.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. COMPASS Pathways has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $12.75.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. EWA LLC acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

