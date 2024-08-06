Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.87.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Down 4.3 %

Institutional Trading of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

NYSE VLRS opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $626.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.47. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $11.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2,264.7% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 959,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 918,776 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,679,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after acquiring an additional 570,449 shares during the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,152,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 116,299 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 91,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 602.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 52,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 44,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.