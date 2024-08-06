Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Stock Price Down 0.6%

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 77 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 77 ($0.98). Approximately 18,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 19,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.50 ($0.99).

Conygar Investment Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.92 million, a P/E ratio of -148.08 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 81.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 83.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conygar Investment news, insider Robert T. E. Ware purchased 29,050 shares of Conygar Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £23,240 ($29,699.68). 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conygar Investment Company Profile

The Conygar Investment Company PLC ("the Company") is incorporated in the United Kingdom and domiciled in England and Wales, is registered at Companies House under registration number 04907617, listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and limited by shares. The financial information set out in this report covers the six months to 31 March 2023, with comparative amounts shown for the six months to 31 March 2022 and the year to 30 September 2022, and includes the results and net assets of the Company and its subsidiaries, together referred to as the Group.

