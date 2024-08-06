Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,416 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Copart were worth $9,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,232,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,053 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,419,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,551,000 after purchasing an additional 207,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Copart by 116.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,808,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956,043 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $463,262,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Copart by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,242,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,867,000 after purchasing an additional 370,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $49.66. 7,241,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,492,681. The company has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.51. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

