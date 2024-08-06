CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CFO Sells $150,040.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) CFO Brandon O’brien sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.08, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,200.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brandon O’brien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $276,950.00.

NASDAQ:CRVL traded down $10.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $290.39. 34,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,868. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 1.08. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $187.92 and a twelve month high of $321.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.06.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $211.72 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 9.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CorVel in the 4th quarter worth about $19,974,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in CorVel by 997.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42,696 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in CorVel by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,464,000 after purchasing an additional 34,155 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in CorVel by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in CorVel by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

