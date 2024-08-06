Cory Onell Sells 4,076 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,254,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,095,167. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.27.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.8% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 529,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,066,000 after buying an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 520.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 29,543 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 93,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

