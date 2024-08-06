Cosan (CSAN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Cosan to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cosan alerts:

Cosan Trading Up 3.3 %

CSAN traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $9.18. The company had a trading volume of 442,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,534. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. Cosan has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $16.45.

Cosan Announces Dividend

About Cosan

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.3469 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Cosan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.60%.

(Get Free Report)

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company's Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.