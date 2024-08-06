Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Stock Holdings Increased by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 207,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,396,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CTRA traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.26. 8,591,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,474,024. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.74.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.94.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

