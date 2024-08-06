Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CMCT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.14. 908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,045. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $48.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.89%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is -10.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Presima Securities ULC bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 251,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

